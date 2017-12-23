Sen. McDaniel, Ellisville church host annual turkey giveaway

Santa hands out a free turkey at the annual turkey giveaway at West Ellisville Baptist Church. Photo credit WDAM.

Hundreds of Pine Belt residents skipped shopping for a holiday turkey this year and instead, picked up a free one at an Ellisville church Saturday.

It was all part of an annual turkey giveaway, hosted by State Senator Chris McDaniel and volunteers at West Ellisville Baptist Church.

It was the 12th year for the event.

All you had to do was drive up, say Merry Christmas and get a free bird from Santa or some of his elves.

About 40 volunteers handed out 300 turkeys.

