WCU administrator gives pens made of wood from building destroyed by tornado

About one dozen pen sets were made from an oak beam salvaged from the demolished Tatum Court building at William Carey University. Photo credit WDAM.

Some unique Christmas gifts have been presented at William Carey University.

About a half dozen pen sets were handed out Friday morning to university administrative and support staff.

They are made from wood that was salvaged from the Tatum Court Administrative Building.

It was damaged in the January 21 tornado and had to be demolished.

A friend of Rance McClain, associate dean of clinical services at WCU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, made the pens.

McClain made their bases.

He said they came from one of the building's oak support beams.

"I cut it up into the smaller pieces for the pens, sent it to him and then I kept a large piece and then I made the bases that the pens go on," said McClain.

About one dozen pens and bases were made from the salvaged wood.

