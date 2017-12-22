Sen. McDaniel: New tax law 'good first step'

Republican state senator Chris McDaniel said he is "seriously thinking" about running for the U.S. Senate or Lt. Governor in 2018. Photo credit WDAM.

President Donald Trump Friday signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package with large tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and smaller cuts for middle and low-income families.

Republican state senator Chris McDaniel supports the new law, but said it's only a beginning.

"This tax reduction is a good thing, but we still pay far too many taxes," McDaniel said. "The federal government is still far too big for its own good. Yes, it has to be a good first step, that's all it is, just a first step. The next step, full, dramatic tax reductions across the board, that's what I want to see."

McDaniel said he is still considering a run next year for the U.S. Senate or Lieutenant Governor.

In the meantime, he is hosting an annual free turkey giveaway Saturday at an Ellisville church.

