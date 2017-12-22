Be smart with holiday boxes

Now that the new toys and presents have been unwrapped and taken out of boxes, police want you to be smart with how you dump your holiday garbage.

Law enforcement officials across the Pine Belt have the same message - do not leave your boxes outside your home or along the curb.

"Theft is a crime of opportunity, don't give that person an opportunity to make you a victim," said Lt. Latosha Myers with the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Putting that TV box at the end of your driveway could give criminals a big sign, that the item is inside your home. Police suggest breaking down your boxes and putting them in a dumpster. You can also place those boxes in dark colored bags before placing them in garbage bins or on the curb.

"You may think it's innocent, but for someone taking your stuff, you don't want that to happen," Lt. Myers said.

Another thing to be cautious of is where your personal information is on those boxes. Officials urge residents to remove any information, because even if the package is generic, some shipping labels can give away your name, address and other details.

"You want to just get rid of the clutter and clean up, but be smart about it," Lt. Myers said.

The City of Hattiesburg is providing several opportunities for city residents to recycle excess wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and Christmas trees.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28, the recycling division will be at Kamper Park for its annual “Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event.” The even will start at 8 a.m. and go until noon.

Accepted recyclables include:

Paper

Plastic

Cardboard

Food & beverage cans (rinsed)

In addition, Kamper Park will also serve as a drop-off location for any resident who wants to recycle live Christmas trees beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27.

