How to recycle your Christmas tree in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Hattiesburg

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson) Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson)
Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson) Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson)
Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson) Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson)
Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson) Hattiesburg Ubran Forestry set for tree recycling program; Photo courtesy: WDAM Staff (Eddie Robertson)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg’s Urban Forestry Division is gearing up for its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

The public is invited to recycle their Christmas trees from Dec. 27 to Feb. 28. The city will provide four drop-off points for the disposal of live Christmas trees.

Designated drop-off sites include Duncan Lake on James St., Cameron Ball field at Kamper Park, #8 Fire Station on Lamar Blvd. near Petro Nissan, and Highland Cemetery behind the office on W. 7th St. All trees collected will be chipped into mulch and placed at Highland Cemetery for public pick up.

This mulch is free to the citizens of Hattiesburg on a first come, first serve basis, for as long as the mulch last. Recycled tree mulch can be used for landscaping, gardening and compost. Mulch not only is decorative, it helps to retain moisture, insulate plant root, cooling in the summer, and holding heat in the winter.

It is recommended that fresh mulch be allowed time to go through a “heat” breakdown cycle, before placing around young plants. By recycling the trees,  you save valuable landfill space and reduce illegal dumping.

Please be sure to remove Christmas tree stands, decorations, lights, and any other material that may damage the chipper.

Artificial or frocked trees will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the Urban Forestry Division at 601-545-1541 or 601-596-6649.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world

    Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world

    Monday, December 25 2017 6:43 AM EST2017-12-25 11:43:39 GMT
    Monday, December 25 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-12-25 23:05:28 GMT
    In his Christmas message, pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world.More >>
    In his Christmas message, pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world.More >>

  • Main Street UMC feeds those in need on Christmas

    Main Street UMC feeds those in need on Christmas

    Monday, December 25 2017 6:02 PM EST2017-12-25 23:02:18 GMT
    For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. (Photo source: WDAM)For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. (Photo source: WDAM)

    For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.  

    More >>

    For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.  

    More >>

  • Christmas means football for USM this season

    Christmas means football for USM this season

    Monday, December 25 2017 5:04 PM EST2017-12-25 22:04:59 GMT
    The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6). (Photo source: USM)The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6). (Photo source: USM)

    The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6). 

    More >>

    The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6). 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly