How to recycle your Christmas tree in Hattiesburg

For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.More >>
For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.More >>
The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6).More >>
The Golden Eagles (8-4) worked around some holiday cheer while continuing their preparation for Wednesday’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl meeting with Florida State University (6-6).More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
The City of Hattiesburg’s Urban Forestry Division is gearing up for its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg’s Urban Forestry Division is gearing up for its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.More >>