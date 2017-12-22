Hattiesburg Public Works Director announces his resignation

Public Works Director Larry Barnes announced his resignation from the City of Hattiesburg to pursue other career opportunities on Friday.

Barnes served as the Public Works Director for 3 years. Under his leadership and direction, the Department grew with expanded goals and visions.

JUST IN: City of Hattiesburg Public Works Director Larry Barnes is resigning "to pursue other career opportunities." Last day as director is Dec 31, but will stay with city to help transition for several weeks. pic.twitter.com/TGWJ4iUf8t — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) December 22, 2017

“I appreciate the support of the residents of Hattiesburg during my tenure as Public Works director,” said Barnes. “We have made great progress in becoming more citizen-focused, and I believe the future of Hattiesburg is bright."

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker credited Barnes for his strong vision for the department and his proactive approach in making visions into reality.

“Larry Barnes has served the City of Hattiesburg and its citizens well over the past four years," Barker said. "He made the Public Works Department more responsive and efficient, and his organizational restructuring gave the city more capacity to meet the needs of neighborhoods and improve quality of life. We wish him well in this next chapters of his career.”

Barnes will remain with the city in a different role for several weeks to assist with the transition.

His last day as director is December 31.