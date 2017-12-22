WATCH: 11-year-old pitches skate park to Columbia leaders

They say if you want something bad enough, you have to work for it. That's what one 11-year-old boy is doing in Columbia.

Myles Stuckey Clark wants to see a skate park built in his small town, so he went to city hall to pitch the idea to Mayor Justin McKenzie and the board of aldermen earlier this month.

"You probably only need about 20 ramps or something in the skate park," Myles told city leaders.

Myles even discussed the materials that would be used. He suggested wood, but many aldermen suggested a smooth finish on cement. But, Myles's plans didn't stop there.

"When you worry about pads, the nearest place only has like two in stock," Myles said. "You can have a store right beside it."

"I think it's something we an definitely look into," an alderwoman said in the video. "I campaigned for something about the children, something for the children to do. That's something all the kids, whether in the City of Columbia or the Marion County schools, can come in and utilize."

Myles's mom, Ashley, thanked the city officials for being patient with her son and included #ProudMama.

McKenzie commented on the Facebook post, "It looks like we'll need to start seeking funding and accepting donations for the skate park."

