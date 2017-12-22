WATCH: 11-year-old pitches skate park to Columbia leaders

Florida State has lent credence to the expression “rollercoaster season” in 2017. After their starting quarterback Deondre Francois went down with a torn patella in the Seminoles’ season-opening loss to Alabama, FSU limped to a 3-6 season. After two straight wins, the ‘Noles needed just one victory to become bowl eligible for the 36th straight year.More >>
Florida State has lent credence to the expression “rollercoaster season” in 2017. After their starting quarterback Deondre Francois went down with a torn patella in the Seminoles’ season-opening loss to Alabama, FSU limped to a 3-6 season. After two straight wins, the ‘Noles needed just one victory to become bowl eligible for the 36th straight year.More >>