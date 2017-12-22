Fire destroys Oak Grove home

Emergency officials spent the night and early morning battling a house fire in Lamar County.

Fire Chief Patrick Kelley said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for an alarm, then visible flames at the vacant home in the 3000 block of Oak Grove Rd.

Members of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home Kelley described to be in a full blaze. Crews were able to contain the fire and leave the scene, but had to return later in the night after the flames rekindled.

A portion of Oak Grove Rd. between Hegwood Rd. and Hickory Hollow Dr. was closed until about 7 a.m. Friday as crews remained on the scene.

Kelley said no injuries were reported during the incident, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

