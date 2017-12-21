Law enforcement working to sweep drugs out of Lamar Co.

“We’re coming for you.” That’s the message from Sheriff Danny Rigel to anyone who is selling drugs in Lamar County.

Rigel said law enforcement agencies have made seven drug-related arrests in the county this week, and more arrests are expected.

“We’re coming after you,” Rigel said. “We’re working diligently, and if you’re selling drugs we’re coming after you.”

Rigel said the arrests are the result of ongoing drug investigations. He said some of these investigations have been going on for some time.

On Monday, a couple was arrested on drug charges after deputies found methamphetamine in a service station that sits right across the street from Sumrall Middle School. Rigel said detectives started investigating the case months ago after receiving complaints from the community.

Rigel said the suspects arrested this week are:

Jeff Sanford, 60: Arrested Monday and charged with six counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $350,000.

Terry Sanford, 56: Arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Bobby Eugene Lanham Sr., 51: Arrested Monday and charged with possession or sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school. His bond was set at $50,000. He also had a probation violation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Rigel said.

Billy James McKinley, 45: Arrested Tuesday and charged with sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

Danny Ray Hutson, 52: Arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000.

Todd Michael Stancel, 28: Arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony crime and possession or sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school. His bond was set at $100,000.

Bruce Owen Killgore, 44: Arrested Wednesday and charged with felony sale of a controlled substance and possession or sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school. His bond was set at $100,000.

Rigel said the arrests may not be related, but the goal of law enforcement is the same; to get drugs out of Lamar County

