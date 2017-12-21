Laurel still under boil water advisory

Mayor Johnny Magee said the old water line that was damaged, estimated to be from the 1970s, tracked along the perimeter of the city. (Photo source: WDAM)

The leak has been stopped, but a boil water advisory is still in effect for the city of Laurel. The city is advising residents to boil their water Friday and Saturday. Officials are hopeful things will return to normal Sunday.

The problems started Wednesday when a driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Queensburg Ave., causing a leak in a major water line.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the old water line, estimated to be from the 1970s, tracked along the perimeter of the city. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said 1,975 customers were effected.

"It's a 20-inch line, which is a huge line and there was no way to turn the valve off, there's no valve to turn off actually," said Magee.

Magee said since the pipe was so old, crews in Laurel did not have the materials to stop the leak and fix the problem. A company from Pensacola, FL had to travel to install a valve, and crews from Jackson had to help.

The water line was repaired Thursday, and the city's water tanks were refilled. Now, water samples will be sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing. Officials said they will notify citizens when the water is considered safe to drink.

Many Laurel residents reached out to WDAM, saying the water company did not notify users of any issues. Randy Diaz, project manager for United Water/Suez said the department didn't know the exact issue until residents were already impacted. Magee also apologized Thursday afternoon.

"There has been some criticism about us not reaching the public with the media in a speedy enough fashion. We will be working on that," said Magee. "We are human, we make mistakes, but we still have the best interest of the citizens at heart. We hope they will be patients and realize we are trying to get their services restored as hard as we can right now."

Diaz said the water department has been informing customers and putting up signs to let them know to boil their water.

If you have problems or have questions, you can call 601-428-6464.

Here are tips from the Jones County Emergency Management Office:

DO NOT

· Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

· Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

· Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

· Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

· Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

· Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

· Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

· Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

· Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Magee added the city will take a look at its aging infrastructure to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

"Nobody wants to pay extra for water and sewer, but when something like this happens, you realize how critical it is," said Magee. "We will be doing something along those lines and make sure something like this does not happen again."

Magee said the city plans to pursue legal action against the driver who hit the fire hydrant.

"If they have insurance, we will be looking at trying to re-coup the citizen's money for this catastrophe," said Magee.

