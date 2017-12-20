HPD, FCA give gifts to children affected by violent crime

Bicycles and toys were given to deserving children during a party Wednesday hosted by HPD's Hearts of Hope Foundation. Photo credit WDAM.

The Victim Service Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department has teamed up with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to help some children impacted by violent crime.

The children received Christmas gifts at a Hearts of Hope Foundation Christmas Party.

It was held at the Police and Fire Training Academy.

"The Hearts of Hope Foundation was started because we wanted to show the kids that we care about them, not just if their court case comes out right," said Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, with the Hattiesburg Police Department. "We wanted them to know that we actually felt their pain, so we brought them here today to give them some love."

FCA members from the University of Southern Mississippi, along with the wives of some coaches helped hand out some of the bicycles, dolls and other gift for the youngsters.

"We've got the opportunity to come out here and just as Christ came to serve the world, we came to serve the community today," said Cody Block, FCA student leader at USM.

Donations also came from the Ryan's Chevrolet Stuff-a-Truck event and HPD's Benevolent Fund.

