Earl Travillion holds "End of Year" holiday program

Sense of community is extremely important to all schools and it was on full display Wednesday at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center in Hattiesburg.

The school held its annual “End of Year” holiday program, which featured students from all grades singing Christmas carols to all those who attended.

Santa’s workshop worked overtime as businesses, organizations and community members donated bicycles to give away to some of the children. Kristina Pollard, Principal of Earl Travillion Attendance Center, said the bike donations exceeded what she had originally hoped for.

“We wanted to do something grand for them so I contacted some of our community partners and I had the idea if we could just get about ten bicycles to donate to our students and send them home on a holiday break extremely happy,” Pollard said. “But with the help of William Carey University, USM Men of Excellence, Trinity Episcopal Church and Delta Kappa Gamma and of course some others with really warm hearts, we were extremely blessed and we are actually going to give away 45- bicycles this morning.”

This was the third year that Earl Travillion Attendance Center has been doing the “End of Year” holiday program and it’s the first year to give away bicycles.

