1 person air lifted after train hits truck in Seminary

A man was air lifted to a hospital after his truck was hit by a train on Old Hwy. 49 in Seminary. Officials tell us the man is in stable condition.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what caused the collision, which happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell us the train involved in the crash was about a mile long. First responders working the accident had to decouple train cars to get the man out of his vehicle.

The train has since cleared the scene.

