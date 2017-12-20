19-year-old Mississippi man arrested on child porn charge

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Clinton man on a child pornography charge.

William Wood, 19, was arrested at his home following an investigation of suspicious online activity, according to a press release from Hood's office. Wood was charged with one count of child exploitation for possessing child pornography and booked in the Clinton city jail.

If convicted, Wood faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

This case was investigated by Jay Houston with the Mississippi Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Clinton Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.

