LIST: Signing day in full swing for USM football

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Signing Day for high school football recruits and junior college mid-semester transfers is in full swing at the University of Southern Mississippi.

By 11:30 a.m., a dozen players had signed up as the latest group of Golden Eagles, including six junior college players and six prep standouts.

Seven players sent their completed letters of intent to the USM football office by 8 a.m. Wednesday as the newly-created December signing window opened at 6 a.m.

The initial seven included:

  • Jack Abraham, QB, 6-1, 210, Northwest Mississippi Community College/Louisiana Tech University/Oxford High School
  • Von’Darius Freeman, DT, 6-2, 331, Southwest Mississippi Community College/Ville Platte High SchoolS (LA)
  • Nicaro Harper, DB, 6-1, 180, Atlanta Carver High School (GA)
  • DeMichael Harris, WR, 5-10, 175, Hinds Community College/St. Aloysius High School
  • Kameron King, OG, 6-2, 275, Marshall High School (TX)
  • Hayes Maples, ILB, 6-2, 235, Oak Grove High School
  • Travion Williams, CB, 5-11, 175 East Mississippi Community College/Charleston High School

The next three signees in:

  • Ethan Edmondson, DE, 6-3, 255, Scottsboro High School (AL)
  • Neil McLaurin, WR, 6-2, 195, Southwest Mississippi Community College/West Jones High School
  • Jemaurin Jones, CB, 6-1, 190, Brookhaven High School

Following later in the morning were:

  • Curry Benn, DB, 6-0, 170, New Orleans Landry-Walker High School
  • Ty’Ree Evans, OLB, 6-2, 210, East Mississippi Community College/Wayne County High School

King’s signing was the first to be posted at 7:29 a.m.

