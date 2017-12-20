LIST: Signing day in full swing for USM football

Signing Day for high school football recruits and junior college mid-semester transfers is in full swing at the University of Southern Mississippi.

By 11:30 a.m., a dozen players had signed up as the latest group of Golden Eagles, including six junior college players and six prep standouts.

Take a look at who we have so far. Let's give them a warm welcome Golden Eagle nation! #SMTTT #CodeBlack18 pic.twitter.com/yA6KyoydZS — Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) December 20, 2017

Seven players sent their completed letters of intent to the USM football office by 8 a.m. Wednesday as the newly-created December signing window opened at 6 a.m.

The initial seven included:

Jack Abraham, QB, 6-1, 210, Northwest Mississippi Community College/Louisiana Tech University/Oxford High School

Von’Darius Freeman, DT, 6-2, 331, Southwest Mississippi Community College/Ville Platte High SchoolS (LA)

Nicaro Harper, DB, 6-1, 180, Atlanta Carver High School (GA)

DeMichael Harris, WR, 5-10, 175, Hinds Community College/St. Aloysius High School

Kameron King, OG, 6-2, 275, Marshall High School (TX)

Hayes Maples, ILB, 6-2, 235, Oak Grove High School

Travion Williams, CB, 5-11, 175 East Mississippi Community College/Charleston High School

The next three signees in:

Ethan Edmondson, DE, 6-3, 255, Scottsboro High School (AL)

Neil McLaurin, WR, 6-2, 195, Southwest Mississippi Community College/West Jones High School

Jemaurin Jones, CB, 6-1, 190, Brookhaven High School

Following later in the morning were:

Curry Benn, DB, 6-0, 170, New Orleans Landry-Walker High School

Ty’Ree Evans, OLB, 6-2, 210, East Mississippi Community College/Wayne County High School

King’s signing was the first to be posted at 7:29 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.