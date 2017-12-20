NWS confirms EF0 tornado hit Walthall Co.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Walthall County near the Salem community around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The NWS report says the twister had maximum sustained winds of 77 mph, a maximum width of 50 yards, and covered a distance of 200 yards while it was on the ground.

The tornado touched down on Thornhill Rd. north of the intersection with Manning Crossing Rd, and caused major damage to a mobile home, NWS said.

Tami Thornhill said her home was hit by the tornado. She said the twister broke the frame and several anchors on her mobile home and moved it about three feet. Thornhill said no one inside was hurt.

The NWS report says the storm system that created the tornado also snapped large branches off several trees along Hwy. 583.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.