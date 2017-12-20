Damage reported after possible tornado in Walthall Co.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has touched down in southern Mississippi.



Forecaster Robert Ricks said people saw a funnel cloud north of the Salem community in Walthall County. Ricks says radar indicates a possible tornado formed around 6:39 a.m. Wednesday.



A mobile home was overturned several times and destroyed, although Ricks says no injuries were reported. The Weather Service will survey later to confirm if the damage was caused by a twister.



Ricks says the storm was part of a line of thunderstorms along a frontal boundary pushing southeast through Mississippi and Louisiana.



No other damage has been reported from the storm system in Mississippi.



