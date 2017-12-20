Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms end this morning. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms end this morning.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good morning Pine Belt.

A cold front will move through the area this morning a is expected to produce numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be severe so please keep up with future forecasts and make sure your weather radios are on.

The front should clear the area later this morning and skies will become partly cloudy by this afternoon.

More rain is expected Friday and Saturday then a very strong cold front moves through by Sunday followed by cold and dry weather for Christmas.

Highs on Christmas will be only in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.

Stay tuned!

