Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms end this morning.

The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has touched down in southern Mississippi.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker honored longtime Parks and Recreation Director Dr. Clemon Terrell Tuesday on what would have been his 55th birthday.
The Pine Belt is reacting to a new study that shows an increasing number of people are choosing Uber, the popular online transportation service, instead of an ambulance, for a trip to the hospital.
