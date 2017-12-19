Mayor declares 'Clemon Terrell Day' in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker honored longtime Parks and Recreation Director Dr. Clemon Terrell Tuesday on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Barker presented a proclamation to Dr. Terrell's widow, Rosalind, and their five children, designating December 19th as 'Clemon Terrell Day.' Dr. Terrell passed away on November 30, 2017.

"May we all strive to lean into and learn from the legacy that he set for our great city," said Barker.

During the special presentation, the city shared a special video of coworkers and friends sharing their fondest memories of Dr. Terrell.

"The city loves you and we love you," Barker said. "We want you to know that we will be walking beside you from this day forward because you are now part of our family."

"He truly loved his job and the people he worked for," Rosalind said as she thanked city leaders. "We will continue on doing as much as we can trying to touch everybody's lives like he did."

Barker said a plans for a scholarship in memory of Dr. Terrell for city employees, their families and the community foundation in the coming months.

