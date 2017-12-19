Consider This: Giving to the Salvation Army - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Consider This: Giving to the Salvation Army

In Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem "The Rainy Day," he said, "Into each life some rain must fall." Unfortunately, some rain did fall in 2017. There were storms and tornados.

Every building on our campus was damaged due to January's tornado. However, we saw more than just physical rainfall this year.
For many people living in the Pine Belt, there are human storms. Those in which they didn't have a place to live, food to eat or money to pay their light bill.

These are the disasters where rain never falls, but many tears do. At the Hattiesburg Salvation Army, the Christmas season is a time of great joy and praise, even after these storms. Even after seeing all our windows blown out in our church and the roof blown off the Boys and Girls Club.

Still, we have continued to help those in need. This is where you come in. We depend on your generosity to donate at the Red Kettle to continue to help those in the midst of these personal storms.

Many time The Salvation Army is there only hope. Right now, we have only reached 28 percent of our $200,000 goal. We need your help to continue to be that light in the storm for so many throughout 2018. God Bless and Merry Christmas!

