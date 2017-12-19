Booth named Region 8-2A Coach of Year

Second-year head football coach Eric Booth was named Region 8-2A Coach of the Year after leading Collins High School to the region title and a postseason run to the South State title game.

North Forrest High School quarterback Daylyn Croom was named Region 8-2A Player of the Year, while Collins receiver Markel McLaurin was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perry Central outside linebacker Tijuane Bolton was named Defensive MVP.

Collins (12-3), which dropped its first two game of the season by a combined five points, reeled off 12 consecutive wins before losing in the Class 2A South State championship game. Perry Central (10-2) lost the region crown in an overtime decision at Collins and the fell in the second round of the South State playoffs.

North Forrest (9-5) also overcame an 0-2 start and posted wins in the opening two rounds of the Class 2A playoffs.

Collins, North Forrest and Perry Central each saw their season ended by eventual Class 2A champion, Taylorsville High School.

Collins had nine players named to Region 8-2A’s “Super 22 Team,” while Perry Central had eight, North Forrest three and Richton High School two.

Tigers selected for the Super 22 Team included offensive lineman Jaylon Keyes, receiver Tavaris McCollum; receiver/tight end Dedaviyon Magee, quarterback Hershey McLaurin, defensive lineman Danny Banks, outside linebackers A.J. Barnes and Quincy Walker, cornerback Chris Keyes and place-kicker Preston Cruz.

Bulldogs’ selections included offensive lineman Tyler Freeman; running backs Mckail Sumrall and Chris Sumrall; defensive linemen Tyler Eckford , Tyree Bolton and Teran Handy; safety Derrick Hartfield; and punter Deontea Allen.

North Forrest was represented by offensive lineman Hezekiah Davis, receiver Rhyen Brisco and middle linebacker Karrenton Earl, while Richton’s selections were offensive lineman Mason Malone and cornerback Zadarius Mitchell.

Another 22 players from the four schools were designated “All-Region,” with Collins leading the way with seven selections: Zyrion Thompson, Jaylyn Gray, Tydarion Magee, Lyril Graves, Akeem McNair, Darius Baker and Darrin Owens.

Perry Central had six All-Region picks, including Taye Hartfield, Quincy Scott, Kevin Lindsey, Chris Brownlee, Brandon Helton and Harold Ezell.

North Forrest had five All-Region selections, including Tyree LeFlore, A.J. Brown, Michael Martin, Robert Hogan and Leon Jones. Richton had four picks: Daylen Jones; Dakota Finley; Rondarious Smith; and Malcolm Hinton.

