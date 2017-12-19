Hattiesburg mayor announces reappointment of city engineer, addition to Municipal Court

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the reappointment of city engineer and the addition of a community initiatives coordinator for Municipal Court.

Lamar Rutland will serve as city engineer and Khadijah Muhammad as the community initiatives coordinator for Municipal Court.

Rutland has served as director of engineering since 2014 and directed many infrastructure upgrades and projects throughout the city, according to a City of Hattiesburg press release.

“Even during this transition, Lamar has continued to manage projects effortlessly and keep them moving,” Barker said. “His skills and determined work ethic are integral to the future success of our city’s infrastructure, and I’m proud to reappoint him as city engineer.”

Rutland is from Hattiesburg and graduated from Christian Brothers University and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg. City Council will consider Rutland for confirmation on Tuesday.

“I’m grateful and humbled for the opportunity to continue in this position,” Rutland said. “It means a lot to me to have a direct impact on the quality of life in a city I have always called home.”

Muhammed recently moved to the city after a long career with state and local government entities regarding corrections, court systems and re-entry programs, according to the press release. She has developed an offender re-entry program for the state of Indiana and the City of Indianapolis and administered grants of more than $5 million.

“Creating a productive environment within our Municipal Court to foster opportunity and self-improvement is a vision I have for our city. Adding Khadijah to that team will not only elevate that vision, but help it come to life,” Barker said. “Her many career accomplishments across all forms of government will add to Hattiesburg’s ability to move forward as a city that is both cutting edge and innovative.”

As community initiatives coordinator, Muhammed will work directly with Behavioral Health Court, re-entry programs and court-related grant programs, among others.

“The heartbeat of any city is its neighborhoods and the people in them,” Muhammed said. “My career has proven, regardless of location, that a people-first mentality regarding corrections and reentry programs can have a great impact on our community. I am excited to work in this capacity, here, in my new home.”

