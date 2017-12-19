USM football expected to reap JUCO bounty

A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today. Two Forrest County deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break. "I think t...More >>
The city of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs. “It's called the work experience program,” says case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.” The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what...More >>
