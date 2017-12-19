'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today.

Two Forrest County Sheriff's deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break. 

"I think the kids really, really enjoyed it today,"  said Dixie Windham, a music instructor at the school. "Their oooh's and aaah's when they got out of the cars and the 'oh my gosh it's Santa elves,' it was just a good time for everybody."

Both deputies said they enjoy what they do for the kids there at the school.

"We just love the kids here," Sumrall said. "We work in this community, and we figure we'd give back a little bit by coming and doing this for the kids today."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

