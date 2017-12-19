Ellisville teen identified as person killed in Jones Co. crash

Elkins said the four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 590 near Hill Rd. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Jones County that claimed the life of an Ellisville teen Monday.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins identified 17-year-old Natalie Suggs as the person killed in the crash.

Elkins said the four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 590 near Hill Rd.

According to Elkins, Suggs was driving west on the highway when she lost control of her car and began to spin. Her car was hit in the passenger side door by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading east.

Elkins said a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the Malibu as it was spinning on the roadway, and a piece of debris from that collision hit the windshield of a 2013 Nissan Altima that was passing by.

Suggs was pronounced dead at the scene, Elkins said.

The drivers of the Malibu and Pathfinder were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by debris was not injured.

Elkins said Suggs was reportedly the only driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

