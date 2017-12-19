Ellisville teen identified as person killed in Jones Co. crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ellisville teen identified as person killed in Jones Co. crash

Elkins said the four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 590 near Hill Rd. (Photo source: WDAM) Elkins said the four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 590 near Hill Rd. (Photo source: WDAM)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Jones County that claimed the life of an Ellisville teen Monday.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins identified 17-year-old Natalie Suggs as the person killed in the crash.

Elkins said the four-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 590 near Hill Rd.

According to Elkins, Suggs was driving west on the highway when she lost control of her car and began to spin. Her car was hit in the passenger side door by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading east.

Elkins said a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the Malibu as it was spinning on the roadway, and a piece of debris from that collision hit the windshield of a 2013 Nissan Altima that was passing by.

Suggs was pronounced dead at the scene, Elkins said.

The drivers of the Malibu and Pathfinder were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by debris was not injured.

Elkins said Suggs was reportedly the only driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Booth named Region 8-2A Coach of Year

    Booth named Region 8-2A Coach of Year

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-20 00:30:38 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Second-year head football coach Eric Booth was named Region 8-2A Coach of the Year after leading Collins High School to the region title and a postseason run to the South State title game. North Forrest High School quarterback Daylyn Croom was named Region 8-2A Player of the Year, while Collins receiver Markel McLaurin was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perry Central outside linebacker Tijuane Bolton was named Defensive MVP. Collins (12-3), which dropped its first two game...More >>
    Second-year head football coach Eric Booth was named Region 8-2A Coach of the Year after leading Collins High School to the region title and a postseason run to the South State title game. North Forrest High School quarterback Daylyn Croom was named Region 8-2A Player of the Year, while Collins receiver Markel McLaurin was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perry Central outside linebacker Tijuane Bolton was named Defensive MVP. Collins (12-3), which dropped its first two game...More >>

  • 'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary

    'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-12-20 00:23:24 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today. Two Forrest County deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break.  "I think t...

    More >>

    A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today. Two Forrest County deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break.  "I think t...

    More >>

  • Workforce program partners with the City of Laurel

    Workforce program partners with the City of Laurel

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:16 PM EST2017-12-19 23:16:12 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    The city of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs.  “It's called the work experience program,” says case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.” The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what...

    More >>

    The city of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs.  “It's called the work experience program,” says case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.” The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly