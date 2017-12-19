Former Hattiesburg clinical assistance sentenced for sex abuse o - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Former Hattiesburg clinical assistance sentenced for sex abuse of patient

James Haydel. SOURCE: Attorney General's office James Haydel. SOURCE: Attorney General's office
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Forrest County judge sentenced a former Hattiesburg clinical assistance for sexually abusing a patient, Attorney General Jim Hood announced on Tuesday. 

James Haydel, 24, was sentenced to two years behind bars after entering an open plea to one count of felony abuse of a vulnerable person on Nov. 8. Haydel was sentenced Monday to 12 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years to serve and 10 years suspended. He must also serve five years on probation and pay a $2,500 fine, $200 in restitution to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation fund, $200 in restitution to the Forrest County Public Defenders Fund and all court costs. The charges do not require him to register as a sex offender. 

The attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Unit arrested Haydel on Oct. 11 for engaging in sexual penetration with a patient in a Hattiesburg healthcare facility where he was employed as a clinical assistant, according to a press release from the AG's office.  

“Good caregivers are a lifeline for our vulnerable population, whether elderly, adolescent, or disabled,” Hood said. “This case should not deflect from the many caregivers across our state who are doing right by their patients. It should serve as a reminder that the calling is one with standards of decency and self-control. We are working hard every day to protect all our residents, especially our most vulnerable.”

This case was investigated by Trey Rogers and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Tina Herron. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Booth named Region 8-2A Coach of Year

    Booth named Region 8-2A Coach of Year

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-20 00:30:38 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Second-year head football coach Eric Booth was named Region 8-2A Coach of the Year after leading Collins High School to the region title and a postseason run to the South State title game. North Forrest High School quarterback Daylyn Croom was named Region 8-2A Player of the Year, while Collins receiver Markel McLaurin was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perry Central outside linebacker Tijuane Bolton was named Defensive MVP. Collins (12-3), which dropped its first two game...More >>
    Second-year head football coach Eric Booth was named Region 8-2A Coach of the Year after leading Collins High School to the region title and a postseason run to the South State title game. North Forrest High School quarterback Daylyn Croom was named Region 8-2A Player of the Year, while Collins receiver Markel McLaurin was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Perry Central outside linebacker Tijuane Bolton was named Defensive MVP. Collins (12-3), which dropped its first two game...More >>

  • 'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary

    'Deputy elves' provide security for South Forrest Elementary

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-12-20 00:23:24 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today. Two Forrest County deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break.  "I think t...

    More >>

    A couple of Santa’s elves from the North Pole came down to South Forrest County today. Two Forrest County deputies provide security for South Forrest Elementary School on their days off, and they wanted to change things up a bit with Christmas coming up. Deputies Blake Bass and Chey Sumrall dressed up in elf costumes, which they purchased themselves, and brought a little holiday cheer to the kids just before they go on Christmas break.  "I think t...

    More >>

  • Workforce program partners with the City of Laurel

    Workforce program partners with the City of Laurel

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:16 PM EST2017-12-19 23:16:12 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    The city of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs.  “It's called the work experience program,” says case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.” The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what...

    More >>

    The city of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs.  “It's called the work experience program,” says case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.” The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly