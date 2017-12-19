Workforce program partners with the City of Laurel

The City of Laurel is entering into an agreement with the University of Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District to help people find jobs.

“It's called the work experience program,” said case manager Kenny Jett. “It's funded through the department of labor and it's for out of school youth to give them work experience in the real world.”

The program is open to people ages 16 to 24 and is designed to place people in jobs that give them exposure doing what they want to do.

“They'll go through a two-week work ethics program where they go over showing up for work, how to dress for work," Jett said. "Just basic understanding of that. And me as a job developer, I'll sit down and interview them on what kind of career their looking at.”

Organizers said they want to make sure people have the basic tools they need to find the right job. The program is also available to people who have their high school diploma but need guidance looking for work.

Transportation and childcare is also available. Career coach Dr. Monique Galloway said the goal is to meet people where they are in life to ensure them success.

“No one can do this for you except for you,” says Galloway. “You have to make that choice today and we're here. We're here to help you. It's free of charge. So just come on out and give us a try.”

For more information, visit www.smpdd.com.

