Concerned Citizens of Bellevue respond to motion to pull petition for incorporation

Potential Bellevue leaders have pulled their plans for incorporation in Lamar County, for now.More >>
The Concerned Citizens of Bellevue want to make sure a new petition to incorporate can not be filed any time soon. William Ducker, attorney for the Concerned Citizens of Bellevue, filed the answer to the motion to withdraw incorporation petitions and dismiss the case Tuesday morning in Lamar County Chancery Court. This comes just days after the potential leaders for the City of Bellevue filed that motion, without prejudice. John Adcock, the proposed ma...More >>
On January 27, February 3, and February 10th, 2018, a Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series will be held at The University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
In January 2018, The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will team up with the Gulf Coast center to hold a series of Business 101 workshops.More >>
A Jones County woman is behind bars after reports of child abuse to an infant.More >>
