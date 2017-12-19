Karnes Center to hold Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series

On January 27, February 3, and February 10th, 2018, a Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series will be held at The University of Southern Mississippi.

The series is being put on by The Frances Karnes Center for Gifted Studies at USM.

The workshops are free. Each workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m. in room 204 of the J.B. George Building on the Hattiesburg campus.

The January 27 workshop will center on giftedness in preschool-free grade.

Workshops on February 3 and 10 will focus on giftedness in second through fifth grades, and in middle and high school.

This workshop series is designed to help parents and others to understand the intellectual, academic and social-emotional needs of gifted and talented children.

Applications are still being accepted for students in preschool through eighth grade.

You can register online at http://www.usm.edu/gifted .

For more information on the workshops, contact the Karnes Center at 601-266-5236.

