Small Business Development Center to Hold Workshops in January - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Small Business Development Center to Hold Workshops in January

By Erica Davis, Producer
Connect
Photo credit: USM Photo credit: USM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

In January 2018, The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will team up with the Gulf Coast center to hold a series of Business 101 workshops.

The SBDC programs are supposed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs with education and training opportunities for development of business plans and concepts. Trained professionals at the center also help clients get small business loans.

The workshop schedule is:

USM – Trent Lott National Center, second floor, Room 207

Tuesday, January 9 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business – First Steps

Tuesday, January 23 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan

Tuesday, January 30 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

Gulf Coast – The Innovation Center, Biloxi, First floor in Main Conference Room

Thursday, January 4 (6-8 p.m.): Think Like an Entrepreneur

Thursday, January 11 (6-8 p.m.) Starting a Business – First Steps

Thursday, January 18 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan

Thursday, January 25 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

If you would like to register for one of the workshops, visit www.mssbdc.org and click on “Workshop Schedule”. You may also call 601-266-5892 (USM) and 228-396-8661 (Gulf Coast).

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Hattiesburg clinical assistance sentenced for sex abuse of patient

    Former Hattiesburg clinical assistance sentenced for sex abuse of patient

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:57 PM EST2017-12-19 21:57:54 GMT
    James Haydel. SOURCE: Attorney General's officeJames Haydel. SOURCE: Attorney General's office
    A Forrest County judge sentenced a former Hattiesburg clinical assistance for sexually abusing a patient, announced Attorney General Jim Hood on Tuesday.  James Haydel, 24, was sentenced to two years behind bars after entering an open plea to one count of felony abuse of a vulnerable person on Nov. 8. Haydel was sentenced Monday to 12 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years to serve and 10 years suspended with post-release supervisio...More >>
    A Forrest County judge sentenced a former Hattiesburg clinical assistance for sexually abusing a patient, announced Attorney General Jim Hood on Tuesday.  James Haydel, 24, was sentenced to two years behind bars after entering an open plea to one count of felony abuse of a vulnerable person on Nov. 8. Haydel was sentenced Monday to 12 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years to serve and 10 years suspended with post-release supervisio...More >>

  • Concerned Citizens of Bellevue respond to motion to pull petition for incorporation

    Concerned Citizens of Bellevue respond to motion to pull petition for incorporation

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:22 PM EST2017-12-19 20:22:41 GMT

    The Concerned Citizens of Bellevue want to make sure a new petition to incorporate can not be filed any time soon. William Ducker, attorney for the Concerned Citizens of Bellevue, filed the answer to the motion to withdraw incorporation petitions and dismiss the case Tuesday morning in Lamar County Chancery Court. This comes just days after the potential leaders for the City of Bellevue filed that motion, without prejudice.  John Adcock, the proposed ma...

    More >>

    The Concerned Citizens of Bellevue want to make sure a new petition to incorporate can not be filed any time soon. William Ducker, attorney for the Concerned Citizens of Bellevue, filed the answer to the motion to withdraw incorporation petitions and dismiss the case Tuesday morning in Lamar County Chancery Court. This comes just days after the potential leaders for the City of Bellevue filed that motion, without prejudice.  John Adcock, the proposed ma...

    More >>

  • Karnes Center to hold Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series

    Karnes Center to hold Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 1:21 PM EST2017-12-19 18:21:23 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    On January 27, February 3, and February 10th, 2018, a Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series will be held at The University of Southern Mississippi. 

    More >>

    On January 27, February 3, and February 10th, 2018, a Parenting Gifted Children Workshop Series will be held at The University of Southern Mississippi. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly