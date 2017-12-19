Small Business Development Center to Hold Workshops in January

In January 2018, The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will team up with the Gulf Coast center to hold a series of Business 101 workshops.

The SBDC programs are supposed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs with education and training opportunities for development of business plans and concepts. Trained professionals at the center also help clients get small business loans.

The workshop schedule is:

USM – Trent Lott National Center, second floor, Room 207

Tuesday, January 9 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business – First Steps

Tuesday, January 23 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan

Tuesday, January 30 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

Gulf Coast – The Innovation Center, Biloxi, First floor in Main Conference Room

Thursday, January 4 (6-8 p.m.): Think Like an Entrepreneur

Thursday, January 11 (6-8 p.m.) Starting a Business – First Steps

Thursday, January 18 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan

Thursday, January 25 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

If you would like to register for one of the workshops, visit www.mssbdc.org and click on “Workshop Schedule”. You may also call 601-266-5892 (USM) and 228-396-8661 (Gulf Coast).

