Jones County woman jailed on child abuse charge

A Jones County woman is behind bars after reports of child abuse to an infant.

Santangela Turner, 26, was arrested and charged with felonious child abuse Monday, Dec. 18.

Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge said investigators received a referral packet from Child Protective Services saying they were in possession of reports of child abuse to an infant by the mother.

Hodge said the person who reported the alleged abuse received several text messages from Turner saying she had choked the infant with a car charger and left the child in the woods next to the apartment complex where she lived. Turner reportedly also sent pictures showing a white chord around the infant's neck, followed by a text threatening to harm the child.

After a warrant was issued for Turner's arrest, she later turned herself into authorities.

Turner's initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.