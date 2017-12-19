Columbia police chase ends in crash

A Columbia man is behind bars after a fleeing from authorities and crashing into a tree Monday night.

Columbia Police arrested Gary Neal, 37, on charges of Domestic Violence Simple assault, Felony Eluding Police, Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and DUI.

According to the Columbia Police Department, authorities received a call from the wife of Neal claiming that he was intoxicated chasing her and her kids making threats toward them.

Officers located the beige van near the Columbia Police Department. As officers attempted to stop the van it slowed then sped off, traveling south of Main Street.

While police were in pursuit, the driver attempted to side swipe an authority's vehicle while refusing to stop.

The suspect continued in the van off road for approximately 50 to 60 feet before striking a tree right off of Highway 13. Neal was the extricated from the van with no injuries.

Neal is currently at the Marion County Jail were he is awaiting a bond to be set by a judge.