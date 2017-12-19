Forecast: Dense fog a problem again this morning.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Dense fog is again an issue a problem this morning so please use extreme caution while driving. The fog should lift between 8 and 9 AM.

Most of the day will be cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 70s with only a tiny chance for a shower.

Overnight into early Wednesday morning a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible as a system moves through so keep an eye on the weather late tonight.

Thursday looks to be dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Showers will be on the increase for Friday into the weekend ahead of a very strong cold front.

The front is forecast to arrive on Christmas Day with highs in the 40s!

Stay tuned!

