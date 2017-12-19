USM's Brian Dozier recalls first major league postseason appearance

After winning the American League Gold Glove award in November, Brian Dozier added the key to the city of Hattiesburg to his growing collection of hardware.

The Minnesota Twins second baseman and former Southern Miss standout received the honorary key from Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker on Thursday inside City Hall.

Dozier's sixth season in the MLB, marked the first playoff appearance of his career with the Twins. Although Minnesota lost to the New York Yankees 8-4 in the AL Wild Card, you couldn't have scripted a better start to Dozier's postseason career.

The former Golden Eagle led off the game with a solo home run in his first playoff at-bat.

