Korey Robertson's breakout season a result of hard work

Korey Robertson said Auburn and Mississippi State recruited him out of high school to play defensive back.

But he wanted to play wide receiver at the next level. It was actually his pee-wee football coach and fellow Greenwood High grad Sherrod Gideon that encouraged Robertson to consider Southern Miss.

The same Gideon that was nicknamed “quick six” during his school-record setting days as a Golden Eagle from 1996-99.

Robertson has a ways to go to catch his predecessor Gideon, the USM leader in career receptions (193), receiving yards (3,214) and touchdown receptions (30).

However, the junior's team-leading 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns is just shy of Gideon's best season in a black and gold uniformm when he racked up 1,178 receiving yards and 13 touchdown grabs in 1998.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.