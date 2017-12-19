USM basketball teams face tough stretch to finish year

For the first time since 2013, Southern Miss men's basketball notched seven wins by the month of December after defeating William Carey 75-58 on Saturday.
However, head coach Doc Sadler acknowledges the tough road ahead for the Golden Eagles. USM travels to No. 19 Florida State (10-1) on Thursday before taking on Mississippi State (9-1) on Saturday at Jackson's Mississippi Coliseum.
The Eagles' first two Conference USA games are on the road, beginning with a trip to Marshall on Thursday, December 28.
The Lady Eagles recorded their seventh win of the year with a 20-point defeat of Sam Houston State on Friday. Coach Joye Lee-McNelis and company's road to 2018 isn't easy either.
Southern Miss (7-3) travels to Samford (5-6) on Tuesday before visiting Georgia Tech (9-2) on Thursday.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
A Columbia man is behind bars after a fleeing from authorities and crashing into a tree Monday night.More >>
A Columbia man is behind bars after a fleeing from authorities and crashing into a tree Monday night.More >>
Korey Robertson said Auburn and Mississippi State recruited him out of high school to play defensive back.More >>
Korey Robertson said Auburn and Mississippi State recruited him out of high school to play defensive back.More >>