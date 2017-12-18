Family remembers victim of Friday car accident

Family members of Michele' Short are speaking out about the late 25-year-old mother.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Hwy 98 early December 15, 2017. Short was pronounced dead on the scene.

“[Michele’] was very sweet, very outgoing, very positive," said her sister Camille. "She gave a lot of people encouraging words, and she really didn’t stress about a lot of situations."

Short leaves behind a 6-month old baby girl, who relatives said the grandparents are working to gain custody of.

Camille said that her sister was a caring person who loved to make her family happy and loved reading novels in her free time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Funeral arrangements are set for Friday, Dec. 22, at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. with a viewing from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.

There will also be a visitation at Forrest Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information on ways you can help the family, you can contact Camille Short at camashort@yahoo.com

