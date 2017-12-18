Socks for Heroes, Strong Hope Baptist deliver gifts to Collins veterans

Socks for Heroes of Mississippi and Strong Hope Baptist Church of Wesson teamed up to deliver Christmas gifts to veterans in Collins.

The groups delivered 150 gifts to veterans at the VA home in Collins and six gifts to veterans at Covington Ridge Retirement Home on Monday.

The church has collected 600 blankets for Socks for Heroes' deliveries over the past two years, according to a Covington Ridge press release.

"Our residents were completely surprised," said Ridge Marketing Director Jessica Breazeale. "They were actually mid-lunch when the group walked into the dining hall with gifts. I had secretly been coordinating with them (Socks for Heroes) but wanted our resident vets to have a Christmas surprise."

Gift bags included a blanket, several pairs of socks, a deck of cards, puzzles, a notepad, hat and more.

For more information, email socksforheroes@yahoo.com.

