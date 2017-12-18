Southern Miss to add women's beach volleyball

The University of Southern Mississippi announced Monday that women's beach volleyball will be added to its intercollegiate athletics program for the spring 2019.

“The University of Southern Mississippi is pleased to announce the sponsorship of women’s beach volleyball,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. “We are excited to offer additional opportunities for student-athletes at the University. Beach volleyball is the fastest growing NCAA sport, and is gaining in its popularity in our region.”

The addition will be the 17th NCAA sponsored sport for the university, with 10 women's programs and seven men's programs, according to a USM press release.

The USM team will play home matches on campus adjacent to the Payne Center.

