Forrest County Board recognizes Hattiesburg High football team

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors recognized the Hattiesburg High School football team at its Monday meeting.

Board President David Hogan read a proclamation to head coach Tony Vance in honor of the team for an undefeated regular season that earned the Tigers a South State Championship and a spot in the 5A championship game.

The team's 41-15 loss to West Point in the state championship was their only defeat of the year.

