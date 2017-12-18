Changes coming for Waste Pro customers in Forrest Co.

Waste Pro is asking for help from customers to cut down on litter. (Photo source: WDAM)

If you live in Forrest County and Waste Pro crews pick up your trash every week, some changes are coming for you.

Monday, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the county’s contract with Waste Pro for one year. Under the extension, trash bills will increase by $1 a month for individual households.

Waste Pro is also asking for help from customers to cut down on litter.

A representative from Waste Pro was at the meeting and asked customers to start bagging their trash before putting it into the supplied containers. Bagging the trash will help prevent complaints of litter falling off trucks because it will be contained.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.