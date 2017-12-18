30-year career coming to an end for Forrest Co. judge

Forrest County Justice Court Judge Pat Causey announced his retirement after 30 years on the bench. Causey has served as justice court judge since January of 1988.

Part-time Petal City Judge Sheila Smallwood was appointed by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to take his place for a term of one year starting Jan. 1, 2018. The board selected Smallwood as a replacement for Causey until a special election can be held in November 2018.

“I’m humbled. They came to me and asked me to do it, and I was just humbled to get that opportunity to serve in that role. Very humbled,” said Smallwood.

