Three suspects arrested in Columbia burglary

Columbia police arrested three suspects in a Monday afternoon burglary.

Officers responded to a residential burglary on Bay Avenue at approximately 12:42 p.m., where the victim informed them that a Johnny Madison and Zachary Forbes broke into his residence and stole several tools, tool boxes and other miscellaneous items, according to a post on the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page.

A neighbor told police he witnessed a red Pontiac occupied by a white female and two white males leaving the scene. Officers spotted a red Pontiac Grand Am matching the description at an intersection and made a traffic stop at approximately 1:21 p.m., according to the post. The detective noticed the passengers to be Madison and Forbes, and the female passenger was identified as Meagan Dixon.

Madison was charged with burglary of a dwelling. Forbes and Dixon were charged with accessory after the fact.

