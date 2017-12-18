FBI looking into racially-charged messages sent to Sumrall students

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a series of racially charged Snapchat messages sent to students at Sumrall Middle School.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith confirmed Monday that federal investigators are reviewing the case.

We first reported last week the school district was investigating a “string of items” sent from a Snapchat account with the username “Kkk.”

A screenshot sent to WDAM from a concerned viewer shows the messages mention killing students at the middle school. Smith confirmed the messages sent to us are part of the investigation.

In an emailed statement, Smith said district officials work hard to ensure the safety of all students, and punishment will be severe for whoever is responsible for the messages.

