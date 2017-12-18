Application process extended for hiring new Petal Firefighters

The Petal Fire Department is extending its deadline for the application process of hiring firefighters. Nine new positions are looking to be filled. Applications will be taken until the middle of January, 2018.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said they are looking not only for individuals that are physically fit, but also of good moral character.

“We want quality people not only physically but we want some good character and some good integrity so that we’ll have someone that we can present to the public and feel good about it.” Hendry said “If we send them into their home or place of business, we want them to know that they’re there to do a job and that’s all they’re there to do, which is to help them and to take care of their needs.”

Petal Fire Department was recently named a recipient of a $961,869 grant through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

The additional funding to the Petal Fire Department is intended to support the hiring of firefighters and recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.

Five departments in Mississippi have received more than $4.15 million in 2016 from SAFER grants this past summer. The 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act, enacted in May, included $345 million to continue SAFER grants, which are awarded to fire departments and national, state and local or tribal organizations that represent the interest of volunteer firefighters.

The grants help fire departments comply with response and operation standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

Individuals can pick up and turn in applications at Petal City Hall, 119 West 8th Avenue between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The successful candidate must possess:

High school diploma or equivalent. Ability to effectively meet and deal with the public; communicate effectively verbally and in writing; handle stressful situations; speak clearly and distinctly and respond rapidly and effectively to emergency situations maintaining composure; hear and distinguish between several voices at the same time while obtaining the necessary information; possess excellent computer related skills; learn and follow the applicable laws, ordinances; and department rules and regulations; follow verbal and written instructions and learn the geography of Petal. Be at least 21 years of age at the time of employment. Be a United States citizen. Be able to read and write the English language in a clear, concise, well-modulated voice. Be able to pass a written test and/or an oral interview. Be able to attain the State of Mississippi certification within one year of hire. Be free of any felony convictions Pass an extensive background process. Pass a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening. Pass a Physical Agility Test.

