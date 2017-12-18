Months-long drug investigation leads to 2 arrests in Sumrall

The Jack Aultman Service Station right across the street from Sumrall Middle School was cordoned off by crime scene tape as investigators looked around inside. (Photo source: WDAM)

A months-long drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple Monday morning in the City of Sumrall.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the investigation was launched months ago following complaints from people living in the city.

Investigators with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Sumrall Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections served search warrants at a home and at a business Monday morning.

The Jack Aultman Service Station right across the street from Sumrall Middle School was cordoned off by crime scene tape as investigators looked around inside.

Rigel said deputies found methamphetamine inside the business. They also seized two vehicles.

According to Rigel, Jeff Sanford and his wife, Terry Aultman Sanford, were taken into custody at the service station.

Jeff Sanford is charged with six counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Terry Sanford is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Rigel said a third person was arrested at the home on unrelated warrants through MDOC.

Sumrall Police Chief Tony Kepper said busts like this show that drugs are not welcome in his city.

“This is another thing to show that this town is not going to tolerate this kind of thing, and I just credit Danny Rigel for it,” said Kepper. “This town is not going to tolerate it. Never has in the past and they’re not going to start.”

Rigel said the cooperation from the people of Sumrall is what made the bust possible.

