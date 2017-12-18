Worker killed in construction site accident identified

The accident happened Friday morning on the site where The District at Midtown is under construction near the USM campus. (Photo source: WDAM)

The worker killed in an accident on a Hattiesburg construction site has been identified as a Biloxi man. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the worker as 45-year-old Paul Anthony Lawnicki.

The accident happened Friday morning on the site where The District at Midtown is under construction near the USM campus.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still investigating what exactly happened that day.

According to HPD spokeswoman Lt. Latosha Myers, it’s possible Lawnicki made contact with a live power line while he was working from an aerial lift. Witnesses to the accident recalled seeing smoke and sparks as it happened.

Investigators said they cannot confirm at this time if Lawnicki was electrocuted. Klem said the cause of death will be determined during an autopsy.

A representative for The District at Midtown developer released a statement after the accident expressing condolences for the family and friends of Lawnicki.

Lawnicki's daughter, Savanna Lawnicki, said her father was a great father and a wonderful man who worked hard for his family.

