Non-profit works to form boys into men

Local non-profit It Takes a Village to Raise Children (ITAV) held an event with the purpose of teaching young boys age 11-16 lessons on growing into young men.

The boys learned skills such as how to change a car tire and oil, check auto gauges, and how to use a grill.

Guest speaker Ronnie Clark from Snap Fitness spoke to the boys about manhood, honoring their mother and father, and understanding that it takes hard work to accomplish their goals.

“A lot of people spend a lot of time complaining about our community but if we really want to have an impact on our community we need to get out, take a young man by the hand, and show them better than what’s being shown today,” says Clark.

Founder Shaneka Davis says the community can’t expect the boys to become leaders if they’ve never been introduced to leadership.

“We want a lot from our kids in the future but we can only get what we put in them.”

