Lady Eagles roar past Sam Houston St., 58-38

Senior forward Jayla King and junior Megan Brown each posted a double-double Friday night as the University of Southern Mississippi ran away from Sam Houston State University 58-38 at Green Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles (7-3) scored just eight points in the first quarter, and led just 21-16 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Bearkats 25-8 run in the third quarter to pull away.

“It was the good, the bad and the ugly,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “The last two minutes, going into halftime, we were able to get some players in there and get some good combinations.”

King logged her third consecutive game with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. King backed her with 11 points and a career-best 12 rebounds.

USM junior guard Alaire Mayze went for 10 points, five rebounds and four steals, while freshman guard Hannah Lott scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and handed out two assists.

Lydia Baxter came off the bench for 11 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (3-4).

The Lady Eagles take to the road for a two-game swing, taking on Samford University on Tuesday and Georgia Tech University on Thursday.