Lady Eagles score 23 unanswered in win over Sam Houston

Three days after nearly knocking off Ole Miss, Southern Miss responded with a 58-38 win over Sam Houston State on Friday night at Reed-Green Coliseum.

From the 3:16 mark of the second period to the 5:35 mark of the third period, the Lady Eagles went on a 23-0 run to open a 33-16 lead over the Bearkats. USM outrebounded Sam Houston 45-32, thanks in part to junior Megan Brown and senior Jayla King’s pair of double-doubles.

Brown tallied 11 points and 12 boards while King led the Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

"In my mind, I was thinking if my shot wasn't hitting too much in the first half along with the rest of the team, let’s do something else.” Brown said. “So, I just had the mentality I got to rebound the ball and the shots will come later."

The contributions from USM’s upperclassmen continues to be pivotal to the team’s success as the Lady Eagles have just three non-conference games remaining before opening Conference USA play in the new year.

"Me, [Megan], [Shonte Hailes] and Respect [Leaphart] have to play the role of lifting everybody up because we have so many new people and we're the veterans and we know so much more than them,” King said. “I feel like we have to take what’s in our mind and give it to them. And let them know – hey, it's okay. But if you're going to make a mistake, don't just - do it with a purpose."

Southern Miss (7-3) travels to Samford on Tuesday before visiting Georgia Tech on Thursday.

